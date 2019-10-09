Tunisia: Correspondent's Call - Jean-Jacques Cornish On Tunisia Elections

Election observers are giving a thumbs up to the organization and running of Tunisia's Parliamentary elections last Sunday. The Johannesburg-based Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa expresses concern about the low turnout, particularly among the youth. Its leader, former Mauritian President Cassam Uteem has also called on authorities to allow the participation of jailed television mogul Nabil Karoui in the second round of the Presidential election on Sunday. For more, we cross live to our correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish in Pretoria.
