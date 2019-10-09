Botswana: Masisi Allays Fears

Ramotswa — Batswana have been advised not to read too much into political confrontations between politicians during campaigns.

Addressing a kgotla meeting in Ramotswa on October 8, President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi said they related well outside politics.

He said their political differences and tolerance were what made Botswana a unique country.

President Masisi urged politicians and electorates to observe the elections code of conduct during the upcoming general elections.

Stressing the need to observe the electoral law, the President said elections were sensitive and deserved to be taken with utmost seriousness.

He cautioned against canvassing for votes, wearing party attire, taking photographs of one's ballot paper after voting and using vehicles branded with party colours on polling day.

Voting, he explained, was a secret exercise as entrenched in the country's constitution therefore anyone who exposed his or her vote would be contravening the law.

Dr Masisi said elections afforded every qualified Motswana an opportunity to decide the future of the country adding that every voter should vote with thoughtfulness as the outcome would be binding for the next five years.

He called on the community to exercise their rights and vote during the coming general elections as the country's future of was in their hands.

The President further called on voters and political office aspirants to accept the elections outcome.

He further said the general elections came in the middle of National Development Plan 11 mid-term review therefore the victorious political party could change the plan.

Concerning the Mogobane Irrigation Scheme, President Masisi promised to support GaMalete community in resuscitating it to profitability.

Although the scheme was operational, it was operating below its potential considering its investment.

On other issues, Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Alfred Madigele commended the South East District Health Management Team for their good work saying for the past three years the region had recorded zero maternal mortality.

Dr Madigele said the district was also doing well in the Prevention of Mother to Child HIV Transmission.

The minister revealed that the abnormality of delayed salaries for government employees seconded employees to mission hospitals had been addressed.

Source : BOPA