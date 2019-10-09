Sudan: Council of Ministers to Discuss 200-Day Plan of Transitional Government

Khartoum — The Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih, announced that the meeting of the Council of Ministers, scheduled on Wednesday, will discuss the 200-day plan of the transitional government prior to approving it and submitting it to a joint meeting of the Sovereignty Council and the Council of Ministers for final ratification.

He said that the plan is composed of programs that were set up by the ministries in three sectors of the Council of Ministers, which are the governance and administration, the economic development and the cultural and social development sectors, indicating that the 200-day plan was approved by the three sectors in separate meetings at the ministerial level on Sunday.

Salih pointed out that the 200-day program was based on the Declaration of Freedom and Change and the 10 priorities for the first 200 days of the government that was earlier announced.