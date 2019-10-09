Sudan: New Batch of Police for Securing Villages in S. Darfur

Nyala — The Police Forces in South Darfur State Tuesday celebrated the graduation of 971 recruits of the batch (43) police, who will be deployed for securing the villages of the voluntary repatriation in the state.

The graduation ceremony was attended by a representative of the General Director of Sudan Police Forces and Chairman of the Administration and Planning Affairs Department, Gen (police) Imad Khalafalla, members of the state's security committee, a representative of UNAMID and the graduates families.

The Wali (governor) of South Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Hashim Khalid Mahmoud, addressed the celebration held at the police training camp in Nyala saying that the new batch will be a boost to the police role and will be deployed to secure 102 villages of repatriation, the agricultural season, the mining sites and to support peace in 21 localities of the state, besides its role in protecting democracy and the civilian state.

Maj. Gen. Hashm indicated that South Darfur State has said farewell to war, stressing that security was attained due to the efforts of all the regular forces, advising the graduate to fear Al-Mighty Allah and to serve people and to secure the harvest season.

The representative of the Police General Director has asserted readiness of the police forces the country-wide to carry out their national task and to secure the transitional period by serving the citizens, keeping security, combating crimes and preserving justice.

He lauded the high quality doses of training that the graduates have undergone in area of training and military qualification.

The Director of Police Forces in South Darfur State, Maj. Gen. Nyazi Salih, hs hailed the role of the police forces in safeguarding the country's borders and protecting the gains of the homeland.