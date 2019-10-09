Sudan: IDPs in Blue Nile Complaint From Lack of Essential Services

Rosseries — A number of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPS) at AL Azaza camp in Blue Nile State have complained from lack of food, water, health and educational services

IDPS of the camp told European Union(EU) visiting delegation that they were staying in the camp since 2015.

Chief of the camp Bambas Magor explained that the IDPS were forced to sell off their cattle to move from war zone to relatively safety palaces.

He said the camp has been receiving food from World Food program (WFP) since that time.

But he said the food delivered was not enough for feeding IDPS for one month. He said this was because of continuous influxes of new comers to the camp.

Meanwhile Magor hoped pervading of peace in the state. so he said IDPS could return to their original villages.

A displaced woman named Mawahib Ahmed said life within the camp was difficult especially for women and children.

She said due to shortages in essential services women were forced to engage in hard work like agriculture or working as servants at houses to secure their essential needs.

She affirmed that the camp was lacking health service and children were not receiving health care.