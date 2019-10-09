Sudan: Kabashi Briefs the 5th Division On Development of Situations in the Country

Al Obeyed — Member of Sovereign Council Lt (Gen) Shams Al Dein kabashi praised the heroic and historical role played by the 5th Infantry Division(Haganah) from within the Sudanese Armed Forces,

During addressing the 5th infantry division in Al Obeyed town Tuesday Lt (Gen) Kabashi affirmed the role of armed forces in making and implementing of peace.

He pointed to the current efforts exerted to reach comprehensive peace agreement.

He said the government directed efforts towards peace with genuine will citing implementation of confidence building stated in Juba declaration of principles signed recently between the government and armed movements.

Lt Gen Kabashi predicted that negotiating parties would likely reach peace agreement in two months following the proposed negations on 14th of current October.

At time Lt (Gen) Kabashi affirmed that the government would develop and modernize Armed forces saying its status in the future would be better.