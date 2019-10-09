African Dermatologists Win L'oréal Research Grants

Johannesburg — THREE African dermatologists, hailing from Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal, have been honoured for their momentous research projects that expand knowledge about African skin and hair.

Dr Ehiaghe Anaba of the Lagos Teaching Hospital University in Nigeria, Dr Evanson Kamuri of the Kenyatta National Hospital in Kenya as well as Abdelmajid Khelif of Senegal's Cheikh Anta Diop University have been named as the winners of the grants by L'Oréal, the French personal care company.

They are beneficiaries of the L'Oréal African Hair and Skin Research Grant.

It is a brainchild of L'Oréal Research & Innovation, which is committed to advancing fundamental knowledge in the physiology of healthy skin and hair: better understanding of the variety of signs affecting visible appearance, such as aging, depigmentation and skin dryness among others.

Anaba has been recognised for her project on a community study on the trichoscopic prevalence, typology and results of hair loss in Lagos while Kamuri's project focuses on the impact of air pollution on human skin. It is transversal study in Kenya.

Khelif has received the L'Oréal following his project on the factors associated with the appearance of post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation during acne in a black population from Sub-Saharan Africa.

A jury of ten international African skin and hair experts selected the winners from a shortlist of 31 applications, based on their scientific value, quality and originality of their research project.

"The medical department of L'Oréal created the L'Oréal African Hair and Skin Research Grant in 2013 to further knowledge about African skin and hair, foster medical partnerships and continue cooperation with scientific teams on the African continent," explained Dr Michèle Verschoore, Medical Director at L'Oréal Research & Innovation.

Since its creation, the scheme has received projects from eight Sub-Saharan African countries.

The two previous winners, Dr Willem Visser (on keloid acne in 2014), and Dr Khoza Nokubonga (on centrifugal alopecia in 2016), were able to submit their work for publication in renowned international journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine.