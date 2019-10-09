Liberia: VP Howard-Taylor Wants Vision of Sheikh Kafumba Konneh Kept Alive

~ Visits Foundation of Fallen Islamic Scholar

Liberia's Vice President, Chief Dr. Jewel Howard-Taylor, Monday, October 7, 2019, made a brief visit with the Sheikh Kafumba F. Konneh Foundation for Peace, based on Clay Street, Monrovia, where she reflected on the positive advocacy role of the fallen Islamic Leader.

The Foundation, which houses a mini library, is being operated by Madam Maseba K. Konneh, daughter of the late Cleric, along with some eminent personalities serving on the Board of Directors.

Some members of the Board are Sister Mary Laurine Brown, who is the President of the Stella Maris University, and Dr. Togba Nah-Tipoteh, a towering Liberian economist and political activist, among others.

In brief remarks during her visit, the Liberian Vice President recounted the positive attributes of the fallen Ex- Chairman of the National Muslims Council of Liberia, calling on the Leadership of the Foundation to continue his legacy.

VP Howard-Taylor applauded the establishment of the Foundation in honor of Sheikh Konneh, while recommending the establishment of an Intellectual Forum as an arm devoted to intellectually propagating the ideals, tolerance, peace, reconciliation, and national harmony as espoused by the former Muslim Council Leader.

She revealed that inequality was one of the vices the late Muslim Leader frowned on in his years of advocacy, an advocacy that she views was a major contributing factor to the restoration of peace and the setting of the nation on a trajectory of national healing.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Director of the Foundation, Ms Maseba K. Konneh welcomed the Vice President to the Foundation's facility while expressing on behalf of the Board their gratitude for the concern shown.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking during the visit, a Board member of the Foundation Sister Mary Laurine Brown expressed the hope that the Foundation will serve as a bridge to perpetuate the good vision Sheikh Konneh and others, including the later Catholic Archbishop Bishop Michael Francis started in the past.

She also praised the Liberian Vice President for the visit, stressing that her involvement with the Foundation will further strengthen the works of the foundation.

The loss of Sheikh Kafumba F. Konneh who led the Liberia National Muslim Council for several years in 2015 led former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to mourn his death by depicting it as a "Big Tree" that has fallen. Source: Release from the VP's Office on Official Facebook Page.