Sudan: South Darfuri Journalist Missing in Sudan Capital

Omdurman — Darfuri journalist Ahmed Abdelhameed has been missing in Omdurman, the twin-city of Khartoum, sinceOctober 2.

The family of independent journalist Ahmed Abdelhameed, nicknamed Ahmed Nyala, reported him missing on Monday.

The journalist left his family home in El Salha district in Omdurman last Wednesday, and has not been seen since.

Abdelhameed works as an editor for the Sudanese Rai El Shaab daily newspaper, a reporter for Alwan newspaper from Nyala, capital of South Darfur, and for the Darfur Radio FM office in Nyala.