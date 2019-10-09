Sudan: South Darfuri Journalist Missing in Sudan Capital

8 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Omdurman — Darfuri journalist Ahmed Abdelhameed has been missing in Omdurman, the twin-city of Khartoum, sinceOctober 2.

The family of independent journalist Ahmed Abdelhameed, nicknamed Ahmed Nyala, reported him missing on Monday.

The journalist left his family home in El Salha district in Omdurman last Wednesday, and has not been seen since.

Abdelhameed works as an editor for the Sudanese Rai El Shaab daily newspaper, a reporter for Alwan newspaper from Nyala, capital of South Darfur, and for the Darfur Radio FM office in Nyala.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Legal Affairs
East Africa
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.