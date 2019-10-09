Sudan: Farmers, Herders Agree On Migration Tracks in South Kordofan

8 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Delling — Leaders of the Ghulfan and Dar Naeele tribes reached an agreement about seasonal migratory tracks in Delling in South Kordofan, on Monday.

Dar Naeele tribesmen will be allowed to pass their livestock through the old tracks of Wati, Shamnaka and Waral in eastern Delling locality, Omda Siddig Hamid told Radio Dabanga after a reconciliation conference on Monday.

The two parties agreed to allow the pastoralists to use the eastern tracks, on the condition they pass the area with their livestock within 48 hours. The Ghulfan farmers pledged not to hinder them when they are passing agricultural areas, while the herdsmen committed themselves not to carry their weapons in full sight and attack farmers.

The reconciliation conference took place under the supervision of Lt Gen Shamseldin Kabashi, member of Sudan's Sovereign Council, the federal Minister of Agriculture, South Kordofan Governor Rashad Abdelhameed, and 14 native administration leaders from the warring tribes.

Omda Hamid further explained that it was agreed that those violating the agreement will be sent to prisons outside South Kordofan, as happens as well in Darfuri conflicts during the dry season, between farmers and herders concerning pastures and migration tracks.

Kabashi instructed Governor Abdelhameed to immediately form a security committee to follow up the implementation of the agreement.

The Omda further said that Kabbashi emphasised the need to maintain quiet in the region, especially since they are on the verge of starting peace talks with the armed movements and they do not want to hinder these peace processes during the coming period.

During the start of the rainy season in April and early May, clashes erupted between the Ghulfan and Dar Naeele in Delling locality, after livestock began damaging farmlands during their migration to the north. Several tribesmen were killed.

The conflict escalated last week, when farmers blocked passage tracks to the herders which increased the hostility between the two parties.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
Conflict
Agribusiness
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.