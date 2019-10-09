Sudan: Kabbashi Affirms Armed Forces Role in the Change

8 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Obeid — Member of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi has underlined the Armed Forces role in December Revolution and siding with the people's revolution.

Addressing officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the Fifth Infantry Division Tuesday , Lt. Gen. Kabbashi said the Armed Forces contributed to change took place and nobody could dire to bid for role of the Armed Forces in defending and protecting the homeland , referring to efforts made to develop the armed forces through changing its higher command , establishment of the Armed Forces' higher council and security and defense council which will be a joint council between the sovereignty council and council of ministers.

He pointed to threats facing the homeland and necessity of solidarity to overcome them in addition to talks with armed movements held in Juba and agreement on necessity of reaching a comprehensive peace with all armed movements within six months.

The member of the Sovereignty Council reiterated cohesion of the state institutions and concern with citizen' issues.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.