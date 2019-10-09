Sudan: Kabbashi Affirms Armed Forces Role in the Change

Obeid — Member of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi has underlined the Armed Forces role in December Revolution and siding with the people's revolution.

Addressing officers, non-commissioned officers and soldiers of the Fifth Infantry Division Tuesday , Lt. Gen. Kabbashi said the Armed Forces contributed to change took place and nobody could dire to bid for role of the Armed Forces in defending and protecting the homeland , referring to efforts made to develop the armed forces through changing its higher command , establishment of the Armed Forces' higher council and security and defense council which will be a joint council between the sovereignty council and council of ministers.

He pointed to threats facing the homeland and necessity of solidarity to overcome them in addition to talks with armed movements held in Juba and agreement on necessity of reaching a comprehensive peace with all armed movements within six months.

The member of the Sovereignty Council reiterated cohesion of the state institutions and concern with citizen' issues.