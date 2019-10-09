Sudan: Ghalfan and Dar Neila Tribes End Their Differences

Dilling — The native administration through its components in Dilling Locality in South Kordofan State represented in Dar Neila and Al-Ghalfan tribes underscored setting their differences a side and full commitment to execute the agreement. Identify the passages.

This came during a signing of a reconciliatory agreement between the two tribes in Dilling Tuesday in presence of Member of the Sovereignty Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Al-Kabbashi , Ministers of Federal Government and Agriculture, police deputy director and caretaker Wali of South Kordofan State, Maj. Gen.Rashad Abdul-Hameed Ismail.

Chieftain, Bukhari Mohamed Al-Zubair from Dar Neila described relations his tribe with Al-Ghalfan as eternal and affirmed commitment of his tribe to the deal and prevention of frictions and provocation in addition to preventing livestock from entering farms.

Chieftain , Ali Hamdain Fadhl said the agreement ha sput an end the biggest social problem between sons of one country , stressing full commitment to implementation of the agreement signed between the two tribes , calling for imposing the rule of law end Differences and the state authority.