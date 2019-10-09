Sudan: N. Kordofan Is Model for Stability, Minister

8 October 2019
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Obied — Minister of Federal Government Chamber, Dr Yousif Adam Al-Dhai has reiterated that the North Kordofan State was a model for stability and security within current situation.

In a meeting which drew general directors of ministries and executive directors of localities at the state government' general secretariat in Obied town Tuesday and in presence of the caretaker Wali of the North Kordan State, Maj. Gen. Al-Sadiq Al-Tayeb Abdalla who is also the commander of fifth Infantry Brigade , the Minister said that North Kordofan State was key for stability of other states.

He stated there was a major transformation in a wake of the revolution for which Sudanese people provided huge sacrifices, referring to efforts made to map out plans and programs to be implemented within the coming 200-day period.

Dr Al-Dhai said that programs laid out were in line with the constitutional document and that most concern was paid to peace process and people's living.

He added that te Ministry of Federal Government would work out plans and programs for boosting local government so as to carry out role in effecting of development and stability in all localities.

Wali of the North Kordofan State, for his part, reviewed a number of axes and matters pertinent to enhancement of work to achieve development and stability while general directors of ministries and executive directors of localities made interventions which would contribute to enhancement of performance.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
Conflict
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.