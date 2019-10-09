Sudan: N. Kordofan Is Model for Stability, Minister

Obied — Minister of Federal Government Chamber, Dr Yousif Adam Al-Dhai has reiterated that the North Kordofan State was a model for stability and security within current situation.

In a meeting which drew general directors of ministries and executive directors of localities at the state government' general secretariat in Obied town Tuesday and in presence of the caretaker Wali of the North Kordan State, Maj. Gen. Al-Sadiq Al-Tayeb Abdalla who is also the commander of fifth Infantry Brigade , the Minister said that North Kordofan State was key for stability of other states.

He stated there was a major transformation in a wake of the revolution for which Sudanese people provided huge sacrifices, referring to efforts made to map out plans and programs to be implemented within the coming 200-day period.

Dr Al-Dhai said that programs laid out were in line with the constitutional document and that most concern was paid to peace process and people's living.

He added that te Ministry of Federal Government would work out plans and programs for boosting local government so as to carry out role in effecting of development and stability in all localities.

Wali of the North Kordofan State, for his part, reviewed a number of axes and matters pertinent to enhancement of work to achieve development and stability while general directors of ministries and executive directors of localities made interventions which would contribute to enhancement of performance.