Cameroon: New Minimum Wage

South Africa: A new minimum wage of 3,500 Rands (139,000 FCFA) took effect on January 2, 2019. According to government, the increase will benefit six million workers, including 70 per cent of agricultural workers and 90 per cent of domestic servants. "It is a clear demonstration of the determination of the common commitment of all social partners to address poverty and inequality," President Cyril Ramaphosa declared in his 2019 New Year address. However, several trade unions and the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters party said the new figure was not enough.