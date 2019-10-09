Cameroon: The Members of the National Partner Platform Holding Their First Board Meeting in Yaounde.

The two-year project specifically seeks to ensure community safety and security, provide livelihood opportunities, infrastructure and basic services in the North and Far North Regions

A new project to revive life in some communities in the North and Far North Regions which the military has liberated from Boko Haram control has been set into motion. The two-year project comprises the Cameroon Window of the Regional Stabilisation Facility of the Lake Chad Basin and is being put in place by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP. The first meeting of the National Partner Platform on Monday October 7, 2019, involving all stakeholders, notably UNDP, the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, and financial partners, marked the effective kick off of the project. According to Jean Luc Stalon, Resident Representative of UNDP, the Lake Chad Regional Stabilisation Strategy is sub-divided into nine key pillars. While presenting the project, Stalon said the specific objective is the immediate stabilsation of target areas where the military has been able to push back Boko Haram. "We can't say good bye to Boko Haram and then say welcome to poverty," the UNDP Resident Representative underscored. He noted that schools, markets, hospitals, police and gendarmerie stations, courts, as well as other structures destroyed as a result of the Boko Haram war will be reconstructed. The Executive Secretary of the Lake Chad Basin Commission, Mamman Nuhu pledged the Commission's commitment to mobilising support for the success of the regional strategy. He said the success of the strategy will largely depend on the collective participation and collaboration of all.

The Executive Secretary noted that the cross-border nature of the situation in the basin should not be ignored or forgotten. Cameroon's government representative, Paul Tasong, who is the Minister Delegate in the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development, in charge of Planning, thanked UNDP and financial partners for their contributions. "We will respect all engagements taken at the global stage during our strategic planning [National Development Plan]. It shall always focus on the SDGs," Minister Tasong said, adding that they will lay emphasis on young people and eradicating poverty. The Regional Stabilisation Strategy was adopted by member states on August 30, 2018. The USD 18,697,597 (circa FCFA 11.2 billion) project is financed by the European Union, Germany, Sweden and UK.