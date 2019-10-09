Malawi: Mutharika's 'I Am Not Malawian' Remark Generate Mixed Views On Social Media Circles

9 October 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Peter Mutharika's purported remark that he is not Malawian has generated mixed views in social media platforms, with others saying the Head of State has been misquoted.

At his first political rally in Lilongwe since he won the presidency for the second and mandatory final five-year ter, in the highly contentious and disputed May 21 elections, Mutharika said he is not Malawi therefore people should not be destroying public infrastructure thinking they are punishing him.

"Ine si Malawi, dziko ili ndilathu, tikamaononga sikuti mukuononga ine koma dziko lanu, dziko lathu," said Mutharika in vernacular loosely meaning he is not Malawi therefore people should know that they are destroying their own country when they destroy the public infrastructure.

However, some people have interpreted the same statement as meaning that the President said he is not Malawian and would not mind the destruction of public infrastructure going on in the country.

Apparently, in English the President said: 'I am not Malawian.'

Taking to social media platforms such as Facebook, some Malawians said Mutharika has the US green card.

"Foo 40myears in America, he might have obtained citizenship," one pointed out.

Collex Msefula also on Facebook said many Malawians had doubts already that he is not Malawian.

Ufulu Wandale said: "I am not Malawian came out crispy and very clear."

Mosignor Arnold Mboga said he was surprised that some people twisted what the President had said, saying they deliberately chose to misquote Mutharika.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Southern Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.