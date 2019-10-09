Sudan: North Darfur Town Devastated By Rains, Flash Floods

7 October 2019
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Um Kedada — At least 367 homes collapsed and a large number of livestock were killed after heavy rains and flash floods hit Um Kedada in North Darfur at the weekend. No human casualties were reported but many people have been left homeless.

The heavy rains began on Friday and continued during the weekend. According to preliminary statistics from the town, 129 houses in El Salam district, 121 houses at El Safa district, 41 homes at El Muzdalifa district, and 13 in Tagwa district, collapsed in the aftermath of the rains

The rains also led to the complete collapse of the two basic schools constructed by a charity association founded by Ibrahim El Wali.

The charity, the Um Kedada Platform for Enlightenment, and the town's district committees appealed to the federal and state governments, relief organisations, and Sudan's Humanitarian Aid Commission, to act urgently to help those affected and provide the necessary support and assistance, especially as dozens of families are now living in the open.

