Sudan: East Darfur Vendors Protest Increased Taxes

ED Daein — On Monday, dozens of vendors at the market of Ed Daein, capital of East Darfur, staged a protest in front of the state's Tax Chamber, denouncing increased fees, and calling for the dismissal of the head of the East Darfur Tax Chamber.

In a memorandum, handed to the director of the East Darfur Tax Chamber and the Governor of East Darfur, the traders demanded a re-evaluation of the increased fees imposed this year and abolishment of the added value tax for 2018.

They also urged the departure of the tax director, appointed by the regime of deposed President Al Bashir, shouting "You, Muslim Brother, must fall!"