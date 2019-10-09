Malawi: Minister Ben Phiri Halts Vendor Chasing Along City Streets, Roads

Government has suspended the chasing of vendors along the cities' streets due to the current political situation.

Secretary for Local Government and Rural Development Charles Kalemba says in a letter issued on Tuesday says the minister has directed that the exercise be put on hold.

"I wish to advise that due to the current political situation that the country is experiencing, the minister has directed that the exercise of relocating the vendors to designated places should be put on hold until further notice," says Kalemba.

Minister Ben Phiri's directive came just hours after vendors clashed with police and council officials in Limbe as they resisted the relocation to markets, leading to vandalism of some shops where some people looted property.