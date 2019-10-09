Nigeria: Some Female Students Want Sexually Transmitted Degree (STD) - UNIBEN Prof

Professor Okwechime Emmanuel of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has said in a phone interview that there are some female students that dress half nude to class because they want to "obtain Sexually Transmitted Degree (STD)", thereby a possible cause of the widespread Sex for Grade in Nigerian tertiary institutions.

This was revealed in a radio interview on Nigeria Info FM 99.3 credited to the named Professor.

Reacting to the trending BBC Africa Eye documentary video which revealed sensual advances made by university lecturers, Professor Emmanuel said;

"First and foremost, the ancient hyping of sexual corruption [Sex for Grade] is just want of BC's (Broadcasters) and people not being serious. Sexual harassment is being seen from one angle.

"Is it not possible that even the lecturers are being [sensually] harassed by the girls by the way they dress?

"Essentially you will see girls who are half nude come to class who want to obtain what we call STD sexually transmitted degree

"They want to get their degree by sexual intercourse. and when you as a lecturer refuse to oblige them, they go and blackmail you.

"How do you reconcile that a girl comes to your office in a very transparent dress with their breast shooting out almost seeing what is inside.

"At the end you discover that you're trust otherwise to do their bidding."

However, the embattled University of Lagos (UNILAG) sex for grade lecturer, Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, has said that he would speak at the right time, saying he will not be pressurised to speak on the issue.

In case you missed it: A BBC documentary, BBC Africa Eye has revealed a senior lecturer, Dr Boniface Igbeneghu, and former sub-dean in the Faculty of Art, University of Lagos, Akoka (UNILAG) made sensual advances towards an 'assumed 17-year-old girl' seeking admission in the prestigious university.

The sex for grade embattled lecturer, Dr Boniface Igbeneghu was reported in the video documentary to be the head pastor of a local Foursquare Gospel Church.

The Foursquare Gospel Church has ordered him (Dr Boniface Igbeneghu) to step down after the release of the video.

Vanguard News Nigeria.