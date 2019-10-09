Malawi: Raiply National Volleyball Tourney Back This October

The 2019 edition of the Raiply national volleyball tournament will take place from 25th to 27th of October at Katoto Secondary School Sports Complex in Mzuzu.

Sponsorship for the tournament has been increased from 4.5 million Kwachato 5 million Kwacha.

20 teams (10 for men and 10 for ladies) from across the country will take part in the tournament which will also help to identify four to fiveclubs that will represent Malawi in the Zone VI Volleyball Tournament which will be hosted by Malawi this year.

Speaking to sports journalists at a press briefing that was held in Mzuzu last Tuesday, Vice President of the Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM), James Kaunda, thanked the Malawi government for creating a conducive, sports environment in the country.

He also hailed RaiplyMalawi for sponsoring volleyball at the highest level in the country.

"I can only urge all participating teams to prepare for heat before, during and after the national tournament. This national tournament will help us to identify clubs that will represent Malawi at the Zone VI from 13 to 21 December this year," said Kaunda.

Regional Sports Development Officer for the north, Georgina Msowoya, thanked Raiply for sponsoring volleyball. She also asked VAM to be accountable for whatever they are given by Raiply.

"As government we thank Raiply for the sponsorship. It is through Raiply that teams from all the regions come together and compete. It is important to help condemning illegal cutting of trees in Chikangawa forest and the setting of bush fires.

"Without trees there will be no Raiply and without Raiply there will be no sponsorship for volleyball," said Msowoya.

The first prize will be K700, 000.00 while runners up will get K300, 000.00. The third and fourth placed teams will pocket K200, 000.00 and K100, 000.00, respectively. This will apply both to men's and ladies' teams.

There will also be individual awards and awards for the media in print, electronic and online.

Moyale Barracks are the defending champions in the men's category while Blue Eagles Sisters will play to defend the title in the ladies' category.