Ghana: Sexforgrades - Look Inside the 'Cold Room' Where Lecturers Molest Female Students

- The words sex for grades has been trending on social media after a documentary exposing lecturers molesting students emerged - It was gathered that journalists were sent undercover by BBC to the University of Lagos and the University of Ghana - BBC exposed two lecturers from the universities, Boniface Igbeneghu and Paul A documentary done by BBC exposing lecturers, who molest female students in universities, has emerged on social media. The video has sparked outrage from Nigerians who called for punishment for the lecturers. The video exposed lecturers from two top universities in West Africa. The documentary exposed one lecturer identified as Boniface Igbeneghu and Paul from the University of Ghana. During the investigation at the University of Lagos, the journalists found out that lecturers usually take students to a place known as the cold room to molest the students. A view of the cold room and the activities that take place there was shown in the video. SexForGrades: Look inside the 'cold room' where lecturers molest female students Source: BBC video Source: UGC From the secret camera worn by the journalist Kiki Mordi, a lecturer from the economics department identified as Samuel Oladipo offered to take Mordi to the cold room thinking she was a student. Mordi revealed that the cold room is a senior staff club. In a video with Igbeneghu, he revealed that lecturers take students to smoke, touch their breast, club, but they would not sleep with them. The cold room is a place with blacked-out windows and disco lights Source: BBC video Source: UGC In the documentary, Mordi went into the cold room with Oladipo where she was asked to dance by many of the lecturers in the room. They also revealed to her that all the women in the room are students.