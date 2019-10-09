Zimbabwe: Vaya On New Season

Vaya Tractor plans to plough at least one million hectares of land for smallholder farmers in Zimbabwe this year.

The On Demand Logistics platform, developed by Cassava, already has 3 000 tractors on its platform and over one million smallholder farmers registered with its EcoFarmer network. Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe CEO Eddie Chibi said the platform is engaging the Government and farmers to help with this season's ploughing.

"We have the capacity to do at least one million hectares as long as support is provided for financing the farmers, as well as ensuring there is enough diesel for the tractor owners," Mr Chibi said. -- Business Reporter.