Zimbabwe: Mahiya Rallies War Vets Against Sanctions

9 October 2019
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Tazira

The Zimbabwe National War Veterans' Association has embarked on a countrywide programme to mobilise its 60 000 members to participate in the anti-sanctions day scheduled for October 25.

The day was set aside by Sadc countries after they decided to take a stand against illegal sanctions imposed on the country through various activities in their respective countries.

Some SADC member states such as South Africa have already started conducting marches in support of Zimbabwe's anti-sanction drive.

In an interview yesterday, the party's Secretary for Welfare Services for War Veterans, War Collaborators, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees and Restrictees, Cde Douglas Mahiya, said they were mobilising their members to ensure they part of the day's activities.

"The region has already started marching against sanctions," he said. "We are expecting about 60 000 members to take part at the event from all the country's 10 provinces."

Cde Mahiya said he was going to embark on a nationwide tour to re-engage the war veterans in the fight against the illegal sanctions.

"In actual fact, as the Secretary of the War Veterans, I am going to use the third leg of my tour to reorganise the war veterans to fight the sanctions in our own way," he said.

"I have been to Masvingo, Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Lupane and Gwanda and I am left with three or so provinces. So, the whole idea is to ensure that together with the masses we reorganise.

"Our erstwhile enemies have moved a gear up in their efforts to strangle African governments that were put in place through liberation wars waged especially in Sadc countries. The former colonisers are now using sanctions to suffocate African governments."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Governance
Business
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.