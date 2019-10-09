Sudan: Jadallah - Environmental Work Requires Continous Treatment

Khartoum — The Supreme Council for Environment and Natural Resources, in cooperation with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and the Environmental Information Department at the Ministry of Culture and Information, organized Tuesday a workshop on enhancing the competence of media professionals in addressing environmental issues.

The workshop has aimed at enhancing a targeted national capabilities to improve the process of decision making, and the generalization of the global environmental commitments.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Information, Abdullah Jadallah Nimr, stressed that the environmental work needs to be addressed continuously, pointing out to the importance of addressing the environmental issues as a global issue, adding that human rights have contributed a great deal to the current environmental complexities.

He indicated the importance of the role of media leaders' work in changing concepts and the work for the resolution of the various environmental issues, adding that the issue of environmental needs joint efforts from the community organizations and voluntary organizations to modify public opinion towards dealing with the environment.

On his part, Prof. Mugdam al- Sheikh explained that the Sudan has international obligations towards the global environment, noting that the workshop is a start for a project for raising the environmental awareness and training for the local communities and decision makers by creating a partnership with the media.

Three specialists have presented working papers in the workshop the first on biodiversity spending presented by Dr. Khatma Al- Awad, the second by Dr. Abdul Azim Merghani on desertification, and the third was presented by Rehab Ahmed El -Hassan on climate change and the Sudanese commitments towards the implementation of the conventions.

Dr. Badr Eddin Ibrahim has commented on the papers with a media vision, stressing the importance of partnership with the media in all its forms, stressing the importance of training, awareness raising, provision of of information, and the communication between media leaders and experts for the development of plans and programs in this regard.