Kenya: Masinde Muliro University Suspends 19 Students Over Unrest

8 October 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Benson Amadala

Masinde Muliro University has suspended nineteen students accused of causing unrest and damaging property at the institution last month.

Those affected include officials of the Masinde Muliro University Students Organisation (Mmuso) led by the Chairman Vincent Lumala, the Secretary General Gerald Maina and Treasurer, Amon Tarus.

An internal memo signed by the acting registrar Academic Affairs Prof Thomas Sakwa, dated October 7 read in part: "Pursuant to Section 2.1 (b) and (c) of the Masinde Muliro University Science and Technology

(Mmust) Rules and Regulations governing the conduct and discipline of students, the 81st Regular Senate meeting sitting on Wednesday 2nd October 2019, resolved to suspend 19 students listed below from the

university with immediate effect pending disciplinary process for causing student unrest and destruction of property within the university."

The affected students have been instructed to stay away from the university premises until they are invited to appear before the Senate students' welfare disciplinary committee.

The move comes after the university announced the reopening of the institution from Monday and asked students to pay a penalty of Sh950 and clear outstanding fee balances before sitting exams.

The university was rocked by riots on September 18 after students protesting the decision by the management asking them to clear outstanding fee balances before they could be allowed to sit for exams.

The irate students hurled stones at buildings and vehicles at the parking yard, destroying property.

But students expected to graduate in December are planning to move to court to seek orders challenging the decision by the university management requiring them to sit supplementary exams for the previous year before graduation.

