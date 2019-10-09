Ghana/Cote d'Ivoire: Local Black Stars Aim to Tame Elephants ... in Wafu Cup Semis Clash

The local Black Stars will continue with the hunt for a third WAFU Cup success when they line up against Cote d' Ivoire in a crunch semi final clash at the ongoing WAFU championship in Thies, Senegal today.

Maxwell Konadu's local Black Stars was given little chance of annexing the regional championship having put themselves in a very tight situation with attempts to stage a return to the Championship of African Nations (CHAN) competition.

Ghana lost the first leg qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi 1-0 and faces a difficulty in the second leg clash against Burkina Faso in the second leg match expected to be played at the latter parts of the month.

It appears, however, that hopes have been revived with the win against Gambia at the preliminary stage of the championship which handed them pre-second leg clash against the Burkinabes.

Despite going down first, the local Black Stars rallied back to pull an equaliser before going ahead to edge the Burkinabes on penalty shoot-out to book a date with the local Elephants who have been perennial thorns in the flesh of the Ghanaians at the AFCON level.

Having won the 2013 and 2017 editions of the tournament reserved for local based players, Konadu has vowed to write his name and that of his charges in the competition's history book and would therefore go all out to defeat the Elephants.

Despite the team's struggles in the initial game, they picked up well with the return of Asante Kotoko and Ashgold players that returned from continental club competitions as Konadu had the full complement of his squad.

That means when the team lines up today, Konadu will unleash his favourites attacking pair of Joseph Essor and Shafiu Mumuni on the Ivorians who have vowed to replicate the performance of the senior Elephants.

"We will go all out against the Elephants today because that is the only way we can beat them. Confidence in the team is high following the win over Burkina Faso."

"Playing Cote d'Ivoire is not an easy task. At several levels we have played them and it has not been easy at all. We have a big rivalry that has been with us for years so it will be right for people to think that this is a final before final," Konadu said ahead of the clash.

"We are here to win the ultimate, just like any other country. So we are determined to fight for Ghana and make history by winning the competition for the third time to keep the trophy for good.

A win will push the local Stars to the final but will not be an easy hurdle to clear.