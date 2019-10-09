Ghana: Dr Arthur Promises Reforms ... As He Contests for Greater Accra RFA Top Job

ASPIRING Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) chairman, Dr Albert Nana Arthur, has promised to introduce innovative structures at the Greater Accra RFA if given the nod by delegates to serve the association for the next four years.

In his thought-provoking manifesto themed "Challenges confronting the Greater Accra RFA and Grassroots Football in Ghana," Dr Arthur noted that per the colossal numbers of second and third division clubs as well as colt clubs, it required an experienced hand to put to bed their recurring challenges.

With his background in research owing to his training as a medical scientist, he identified that ever since the RFA officially took charge as the body responsible for the activities of colt football from individuals in 2006, youth football had suffered a tremendous nosedive.

Under his tenure, however, Dr Arthur has promised to lead a crusade that will ensure proper decentralisation of the RFAs to equip them in dealing with some of the pertinent issues they are mandated to perform.

As part of his vision to permanently eradicate the difficulties associated with registering players at the GFA by clubs managed by the RFAs, he plans to introduce a database at the region that is connected to the GFA to ensure a smooth process for the clubs.

"The region will have a database connected to the GFA's database, where registration of players and their cards will be issued by the region and monitored by the GFA database. I'll ensure its cost-effective. Also player status, traveling letter for trials and its application will be handled at the RFA and then forwarded to the GFA.

"Also, every district chairman will acquire an office with a computer from its affiliation fees where all the clubs and players of third division and colts' data will be kept and linked to the regional database."

This, he said, would smoothen the process of colt's registration cards at the district level.

As a means of financially boosting the RFAs, Dr Arthur said he would lead an advocacy against the 10 per cent transfer fee paid by the lower division and colt clubs to the GFA by insisting they are reverted to the RFA accounts to ensure they embark on projects such as grassing of the various 'sakora' pitches of clubs at that level to compete on.

Under his leadership, Dr Arthur said he would ensure every district in the Greater Accra Region organises an active and consistent league both in the third division and colts to ensure progression.

The former Chairman of Great Olympics, who currently runs Accra-based Sporting Bravo, has observed with sadness the ineffectiveness of the RFAs over the years and has therefore pledged his rich experience in Ghana football towards restoring the respect and clout of the association in Greater Accra based on the principles of trustworthiness, strong structures and transparency.

At the Elective Congress on October 25, Dr Arthur will contest three others - Emmanuel Ankamah, Samuel Aboabire and Eugene Jacquaye for the position.