Hearts of Oak have switched their focus to the upcoming 2019 Homowo Cup game against Great Olympics.

Coach Kim Grant took his players through their paces in a morning session as the team stepped up their preparations yesterday.

The two biggest clubs in the region will lock horns at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

The match will be played in commemoration of the annual Homowo festival which is celebrated by the Gas.-Ghanaweb