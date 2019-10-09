Ghana, Colombia to Partner for Sports Development

8 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana and Colombia are considering a partnership that will see the two countries share expertise in sports development and promotion.

This came to light when the Columbian Ambassador to Ghana, Claudia Turbay Quinterom her Special Assistant and two paralympic trainers met with a delegation of top Ghanaian sports officials.

The Colombian team was met by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, Chief Director of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi and Samson Deen, president of Ghana's National Paralympic Committee (NPC) on Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The meeting focused on how best Columbia could assist Ghana in the development of paralympic sports in Ghana.

A statement from the Communications Department of the NSA said the Colombian paralympic trainers arrived in the country on Sunday, September 29 and have since been dispatched to Cape Coast where they are expected to offer training workshop for para athletes and officials in the country.

According to the statement, the two parties agreed to the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries to enable then develop sports in the country.

The exercise is expected to be a huge boost for Ghana with the 2013 Africa Games to be hosted by Ghana in sight.

