Liberia: UNFPA Commits to 2021 Census Process

The United Nations Resident Coordinator and UNFPA Resident Representative to Liberia, Dr. BannetNdyanabangi, says the 2021 National Population and Housing Census Project in Liberia is designed to provide a complete coverage of support, utilizing agencies comparative advantage to achieve the overall goal of strengthening date systems in the country.

He said the project will strengthen the capacity of LISGIS to coordinate to coordinate the roll out of the National strategies for the development of statistics, facilitate the generation of capacity to provide timely and reliable demographic, health, education, economic and allied data at national and local levels for results based management, and support the conduct of studies, research and publications.

Dr. Ndyanabangi gave the assurance at the signing ceremony of the 2021 Population and Housing Census Project Document Tuesday, 08 October in the conference room of LISGIS.

"The project fits into the wider context of public sector reform inLiberia, promoting the transfer of authority and power from national to sub-national levels, facilitating decision-making that is faster and more appropriate for local circumstances, particularly in the area of public planning, management and accountability", he says.

He notes that more specifically, this collaboration with the UN will strengthen the capacity of LISGIS at central and decentralized levels for the management of an effective and efficient information system and ensure that statistical units in the emerging decentralization programme are equipped with reliable and accurate data for local council management and development programming.

The UN organizations will combine their efforts and resources in support of a common goal of improving availability, storage, accessibility and utilization of reliable date for effective planning, monitoring and evaluation at central and decentralized levels in Liberia.

The UNFPA boss notes that the Census Project Document was developed with the Government of Liberia and UNFPA upon joint consultation on the details of programme content, outcomes, output, indicators, milestones, strategies and activities that will collectively deliver the census.

With UNFPA as the lead, the United Nations Country Team in Liberia in February 2017 agreed to work together to deliver a credible census for Liberia, adding that consequently, a united Nations Technical Committee was formed, which comprised technical staff from the various UN Agencies to support the conduct of the census,"Specifically, it is our wish that LISGIS will henceforth be able to generate, manage, use and disseminate relevant, sufficient, valid and timely data for development. We look forward to the development of this cooperation and partnership for the benefit of all stakeholders", Dr. Ndyanabangi concludes.