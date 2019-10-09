Liberia: Weah Declares Wednesday World Post Day

press release

President George Manneh Weah has by proclamation declared Wednesday, October 9, [2019] as World Postal Day and is to be observed throughout the Republic as a working holiday.A press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tuesday, 8 October says the proclamation calls on Ministries and Agencies of Government as well as National and International Organizations concerned to join and cooperate with the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications in executing appropriate programs to make the observance of the Day meaningful.

According to the Foreign Ministry, this year's celebration will take place under the theme: UPU's 145 Year Delivering Development".The release states that as a member of the Universal Postal Union (UPU), Liberia is duty bound to support and uphold all rules and procedures laid down by this World Body.

The Proclamation then recalls that in keeping with the global mission of the Universal Postal Union, postal customers in every country around the world are to be treated with equal courtesy, respect with rules and procedures provided to make it easier for national and international customers and users of the Postal Services.

The proclamation says in an effort to support the action of the Universal Postal Union in improving services to customers, the Ministry of Post and Telecommunications will join member countries of the UPU to celebrate this year's World Postal Day.

The Ministry of Post and Telecommunications is the agency of government charged with the responsibility of regulating postal services in Liberia.The proclamation further recounts that the UPU has also adopted a Customer Service Chapter which embodied the basic business concept of making customers come first at all times.

The proclamation calls on service providers of Postal Services worldwide to provide high quality, secured and reliable postal services and respond professionally and promptly to customers' inquiries and needs, thus ensuring that the UPU leads to economic benefits to both the users and the service providers.