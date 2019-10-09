Chad/Liberia: Liberia Meets Chad Today At SKD

Liberia national team Lone Star faces Chad today, Wednesday, 9 October at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in the FIFA World Cup 2021 qualifiers preliminary round.The Lone Star was drawn against Chad in the African Cup of Nations 2021 qualifiers preliminary round.

The draw was held in Egypt on Thursday, 18 July 2019.Liberia was among eight nations which have been drawn against each other to engage in home and away tie to determine who progresses to the group stage.

The team that progresses to the group stage will join the 44 other teams that will compete for a spot at the finals of the 2021 edition that is expected to be held in Cameroon.The first leg of the tie is being played here in Monrovia today while the return leg will be held in N'Djamena, Chad.

The winner of the tie will be placed in Group "A" alongside Guinea, Mali, and Namibia.Liberia and Chad have faced each other three times out of which Liberia won two matches and drew one.

Although the country produced the 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year, now President George Weah, it has never reached the World Cup finals.Liberia has twice qualified for the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 and 2002.