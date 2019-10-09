Somalia: Germany Target Vocational Training and Infrastructure With U.S.$73 Million Aid

Germany has steepped in to boost technical training and infrastructure development in Somalia with an additional $73 million i

The country's envoy Annett Gunther made the pledege as he hosted Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire during the celebration in Mogadishu to mark German Unity Day attended by

"To support Somalia on its path, Germany is increasing its support in its development cooperation by $73 million over the next two years," said Gunther.

"This increase, as was jointly agreed, will foster inclusive growth, skills development (through technical and vocational education and training) and urban infrastructure. Furthermore, Germany is engaging with a higher priority in rural development, agriculture and water management.

Gunther noted that the substantial support by the German government honors the progress made by the Somali people.

"It aims to support maintaining the positive trajectory Somalia has taken in recent years," she added.

The event, which took place at the European Union Diplomatic Compound, commemorated the 29th anniversary of the reunification of Germany on Oct. 3, 1990.