Somalia: Germany Target Vocational Training and Infrastructure With U.S.$73 Million Aid

8 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Germany has steepped in to boost technical training and infrastructure development in Somalia with an additional $73 million i

The country's envoy Annett Gunther made the pledege as he hosted Somali Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire during the celebration in Mogadishu to mark German Unity Day attended by

"To support Somalia on its path, Germany is increasing its support in its development cooperation by $73 million over the next two years," said Gunther.

"This increase, as was jointly agreed, will foster inclusive growth, skills development (through technical and vocational education and training) and urban infrastructure. Furthermore, Germany is engaging with a higher priority in rural development, agriculture and water management.

Gunther noted that the substantial support by the German government honors the progress made by the Somali people.

"It aims to support maintaining the positive trajectory Somalia has taken in recent years," she added.

The event, which took place at the European Union Diplomatic Compound, commemorated the 29th anniversary of the reunification of Germany on Oct. 3, 1990.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
Business
East Africa
External Relations
Infrastructure
Europe and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.