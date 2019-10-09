Somalia: South Korea's Cabinet Okays Extension of Troop Dispatch Off Somalia Waters

9 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

South Korea's Cabinet approved a pair of motions Tuesday to extend the missions of military units operating in waters off Somalia .

In the session, chaired by President Moon Jae-in, Cabinet members agreed to lengthen the troop dispatch by another year through Dec. 31, 2020, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

South Korea sent the 300-strong Cheonghae Unit to the Gulf of Aden in 2009 to help fight against piracy. Separately, around 140 special forces have been stationed in the UAE since January 2011 to assist in training local soldiers.

Moon also instructed the government to review ways to make better use of South Korea's national brand power in publicizing products made by the country's small-and medium-sized firms, Cheong Wa Dae's deputy spokesman, Han Jung-woo, said.

