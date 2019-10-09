Somalia: AU, UN Agree On Roadmap to Steer Activities

9 October 2019
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and the UN ended their five-day meeting in Mogadishu on Monday by agreeing on a comprehensive roadmap to guide the AU mission's activities and operations from 2019 to 2021.

The high-level conference attended by the AMISOM and the UN Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) staff agreed on the development and approval of a support implementation matrix which will ensure efficient delivery of logistics to enhance the operational efficiency of the mission.

"We came up with a Support Implementation Matrix from 2019 to 2021. We will be reviewing it periodically to assess where we are with our support. We had outcomes on tasks for AMISOM and UNSOS. The matrix also has outcomes on how we are going to support our operations innovatively," said Andrew Alele, AMISOM engineer and conference coordinator, in a statement issued after the meeting.

The Concept of Operations (CONOPs) outlines the main activities to be undertaken under the Somali Transition Plan when AMISOM is expected to exit and hand over security responsibilities to the Somali Security Forces by 2021.

Simon Mulongo, deputy special representative of the chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia stressed the importance of efficiency in delivering logistics, especially now that mission was in the process of implementing its revised CONOPs and the Somali Transition Plan (STP).

"This is a very important conference in which we were looking at the logistics of our mission. As you know, logistics is very critical. We cannot overemphasize this point. Without a clear logistics system and supply chain management line to our activities and our operations, there is can be no way we can succeed," said Mulongo.

Clark Toes, the UNSOS Chief of Service Delivery, expressed optimism from the process and called for teamwork from all stakeholders to ensure the success of the mission.

"We have to understand that there are limitations on what we can do. We need to manage our expectations however most importantly we need to work together so we can be efficient and get things done," said Toes.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
External Relations
Conflict
International Organisations
Peacekeeping
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.