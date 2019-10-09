Uganda: Police Surround Bobi Wine's Home

Police have surrounded the home of the Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine to block him from heading to his "One Love Beach" in Busabala where he had planned to hold his music concert today.

Neighbours to Bobi Wine told Daily Monitor that the police laid siege to the home last night at around 10.30pm, armed with guns and batons and parked cars at the two entrances to Bobi Wine's home and placed barricades on the road to his home and could check every vehicle that went in or out of the home.

"When I was coming home last night, I found this roadblock and they stopped me. I explained to them that I was heading home and that is when they left me to continue," Mr Dennis Kamoga said.

The road from Kasangati trading centre to Bobi Wine's home remained heavily deployed with police who had placed three roadblocks at different points as some vehicles heading to his home were not allowed access.

Bobi Wine tweeted: "Since 11.00pm, police and military surrounded my home and my private property, One Love Beach Busabala, in yet another move to place me under house arrest and block our Independence Day music concert. 156th concert so far! For singing truth to power, I can't perform in my own country."

This comes after police last evening issued a statement indicating that the musician cum politician was not allowed to hold his concert dubbed Osobola at his 'One Love Beach' in Busabala saying they were not sure of the public security at the concert.

However, Bobi Wine remained adamantly rehearsing his vocals with members of his Fire Base crew insisting that he was not breaking any law to perform.

Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson Patrick Onyango last evening warned the members of the public not to waste their time to go to Busabala beach because the show would not take place.

"If you want peace, stay at your homes because there will be no concert tomorrow. Don't waste your valuable time please," Mr Onyango said in a telephone interview yesterday.