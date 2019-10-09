Ghana: LANMMA Organises Massive Clean-Up to Rid Filth

THE La Nkwantanang- Madina Municipal Assembly (LANMMA) on Saturday organised a massive clean-up to rid the area of filth.

The exercise which begun at 6 a.m. started from the Zongo Junction taxi rank area through the Libya quarters to the Mekeon Pentecost Church saw participants desilting and fumigating gutters; they also cleared bushy areas.

The three-hour exercise attracted personnel from the decentralised departments, the Ghana Police Service, the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), environmental health unit, youth groups, market women and aspiring assembly members.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Mrs Jennifer Dede Adjabeng, speaking at the ceremony commended the participants for helping the community to achieve the President's vision of making Accra the cleanest capital city in Africa.

According to her, sanitation could not be achieved without the support of the people who generated the filth.

Most gutters, Mrs Adjabeng, explained were chocked because of indiscriminate disposal of waste in them and charged residents to desist from such acts, and called for attitudinal change towards the menace to end the practice.

"We need to change our attitudes to be able to win the fight against filth," she added.

She said the exercise would be replicated in other communities to create more awareness on the need for a clean environment.

The Municipal Coordinating Director, Mr Francis Kweku Asiedu, charged the assembly members to constantly mobilise the people to clean their environment.

"Sanitation issues are shared responsibilities that called for the participation of all residents to ensure the surroundings are free of filth," he stressed.