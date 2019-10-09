Ghana: Vodafone Launches Customer 'Care Month'

Vodafone Ghana has launched October as Care Month with a host of activities to engage its customer base.

The telecommunications company is determined to lead by example in highlighting the importance of the customer to their business.

With a brand promise of providing an exciting future for its customers, Vodafone says it is on course to becoming the digital telco of choice in Ghana.

Chief Executive, Patricia Obo-Nai, led by example on Monday when she interacted with customers from various walks of life at the company's Cantonments Retail shop.

Her presence meant a great deal to these customers, who enthusiastically engaged her for close to two hours.

She also had gifts in the form of e-top ups for all the customers she met that day.

Commenting afterwards, Patricia said, "It was exciting to engage the people who guarantee the sustainability of our business. Our customers are the reason we exist and we should never take them for granted. We have a well packaged line-up of activities to make this month special for our customers."

Vodafone's customers across the country stand the chance of receiving airtime, Vodafone cash rewards, hampers and other exciting prizes beginning October 7, 2019, as part of the programme.