Ghana: UPSA to Construct Two Hostels to Ease Accommodation Challenges

The University of Professional Studies Accra, (UPSA) is to construct two major students' hostel to address accommodation challenges confronting the students.

The facilities are to be constructed from the Internally Generated Fund of the University, the Vice Chancellor, Professor Abednego Okoe Amartey said at the 2019 matriculation of over 5,957 fresh students into the university on Friday in Accra.

One of the 10-storey hostels, the VC explained, would be constructed on the parcel of land adjoining the existing students' hostel and the second also a 10- storey facility to be developed on the newly acquired land adjacent to the Ideal College all in Accra.

According to Prof. Amartey, the discussion had been finalised with the university's key partners Access Bank and construction would soon commerce, adding that the university was also at the last stage of discussions on the award of another contract to build two 10-storey multi-purpose blocks with funding from IGF.

The matriculants included 4,059 under graduate students, 696 post graduate students, and 80 professional students.

The 80 professional students include 50 males and 30 females, the 1,122 diploma students are made up of 533 males and 589 females, out of the 4,059 under graduate registered students 2,175 are males and 1,884 are female while the 696 post graduate students comprised 408 males and 288 females.

On other developments, he stated that the work on the Astro Turf project comprising an artificial football pitch with 500-seating capacity, spectator stands, flood lighting, a changing room and fencing being financed from the IGF was progressing steadily.

Prof. Amartey said a smart podium had been procured for use in the lecture halls while wide Wi-Fi had been deployed to every part of the campus and commended the Ministry of Energy for providing the street lighting on campus to ensure security of the university.

He charged the fresh students to be guided by the rules and regulations contained in the Students' Handbook to make their stay on campus a memorable one.

"Most of you are quiet young, and this is probably the first time you are going to live independently. You therefore need to manage your new freedom and life as a whole in a very responsible way, and channel your energies in that direction," he added.

Prof. Amartey implored the students to remember that the distance between the matriculation and graduation was wide and must ensure that their journey ended successfully.

He advised the fresh students to use social media only for positive things that would help their cause in the university as well as take good care of themselves in order not to add to the numerous HIV/AIDS cases among students and also maintain good personal hygiene.