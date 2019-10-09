Ghana: 'Sex for Grades' Saga UG Interdicts Prof. Gyampo, Dr Butakor

THE University of Ghana yesterday interdicted Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor, the two lecturers caught in a BBC documentary titled 'Sex for Grades' undercover in West African Universities.

A statement issued and signed by Stella A. Amoa, Director of Public Affairs said the two would be invited by the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee in the next few days to assist with further investigations into the documentary.

While at it, the University said "we would like to state unequivocally that the University places great importance on issues of sexual harassment and misconduct and condemn any such acts."

The statement encouraged students and employees to report any form of sexual harassment and misconduct, and said it has also instituted measures to punish anyone found guilty of the offences.

It said while the University of Ghana believes sexual harassment is fundamentally about exploiting power imbalance and voicelessness, "we also understand the harmful impact it has on individuals, families and institutions."

The statement noted that in all instances where the University has been provided with information and/or evidence of sexual harassment or misconduct, the Anti-Sexual Harassment Commitment has investigated the matter, interviewed the persons involved, and after a determination, the appropriate sanctions including dismissals are applied.

Beyond that the statement assured that the University would prosecute the current matter under investigation, in addition to all outstanding cases before the committee.

Likewise, the University further states it would not shield any employee or student found to have engaged in sexual harassment or misconduct.

The statement continued that the University would continue to actively fight against sexual harassment/misconduct, and other acts of indiscipline.

Meanwhile, the statement reminded members of the University community of the provisions of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy and also encouraged them to report any acts of sexual harassment and misconduct via 050-736-8053 and hearmystory@ug.edu.gh

Reacting to the decision, Prof. Gyampo said he welcomed the decision taken by the University and that he would submit himself to the investigative body.

Prof. Gyampo insisted that he is innocent and did nothing untoward.