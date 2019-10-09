Ghana: 'Sex for Grades' Saga UG Interdicts Prof. Gyampo, Dr Butakor

Photo: Ghanaian Times
Prof Ransford Gyampo implicated in the latest 'African Eye' report
9 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE University of Ghana yesterday interdicted Professor Ransford Gyampo and Dr Paul Kwame Butakor, the two lecturers caught in a BBC documentary titled 'Sex for Grades' undercover in West African Universities.

A statement issued and signed by Stella A. Amoa, Director of Public Affairs said the two would be invited by the Anti-Sexual Harassment Committee in the next few days to assist with further investigations into the documentary.

While at it, the University said "we would like to state unequivocally that the University places great importance on issues of sexual harassment and misconduct and condemn any such acts."

The statement encouraged students and employees to report any form of sexual harassment and misconduct, and said it has also instituted measures to punish anyone found guilty of the offences.

It said while the University of Ghana believes sexual harassment is fundamentally about exploiting power imbalance and voicelessness, "we also understand the harmful impact it has on individuals, families and institutions."

The statement noted that in all instances where the University has been provided with information and/or evidence of sexual harassment or misconduct, the Anti-Sexual Harassment Commitment has investigated the matter, interviewed the persons involved, and after a determination, the appropriate sanctions including dismissals are applied.

Beyond that the statement assured that the University would prosecute the current matter under investigation, in addition to all outstanding cases before the committee.

Likewise, the University further states it would not shield any employee or student found to have engaged in sexual harassment or misconduct.

The statement continued that the University would continue to actively fight against sexual harassment/misconduct, and other acts of indiscipline.

Meanwhile, the statement reminded members of the University community of the provisions of the Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy and also encouraged them to report any acts of sexual harassment and misconduct via 050-736-8053 and hearmystory@ug.edu.gh

Reacting to the decision, Prof. Gyampo said he welcomed the decision taken by the University and that he would submit himself to the investigative body.

Prof. Gyampo insisted that he is innocent and did nothing untoward.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

More on This
Ghana Professor in 'Sex for Grades' Tape Threatens Legal Action
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Legal Affairs
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.