Ghana: Palmer Seeks to Halt Ghana FA Elections

Ghana FA presidential hopeful Wilfred Osei Kwaku 'Palmer' has filed for a stay of execution pending the determination of his disqualification from the election race.

Palmer is fighting his 'suspicious' disqualification from the race which threatens the elections slated for October 25.

The Normalisation Committee disqualified the Tema Youth bankroller from the race over claims of breaching Article 33(5) (c) as well as getting on the wrong side of GFA ethical committee ruling in 2017.

The former Executive member of the Ghana Football Association has vowed to fight the case to its logical conclusion, kick-starting the process to get justice.

He has hired top Ghanaian lawyers including all time FA legal brain, Mr Thaddeus Sori to lead the charge as he battles his disqualification from the race.

The current volatile situation threatens the presidential elections slated for October 25.

The decision to file a stay of execution means, the election will be put on hold and allow the Normalisation Committee a further extension to their mandate.

Already, the Bureau of FIFA council has extended the mandate of the three-member committee to November 15.

However, there are further fears a prolong litigation will jeopardise the election and subsequently delay the start of football in Ghana.

There has been widespread suspicion of witch-hunt and political interference which has led to the decision to disqualify one of the leading candidates.