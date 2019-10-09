Ghana: We'll Implement Free Tertiary Education in 2021 If...

Bolgatanga — The Convention People's Party (CPP) has revealed that the party will implement Free University Education to complement the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy if, given the nod in 2020 to govern the country.

The party maintains that the Free SHS policy implemented by President Nana Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration would not be enough unless it was expanded to include free university education in all public tertiary institutions in the country.

Speaking at the Upper East Regional Delegates' Congress of the CPP in Bolgatanga, where new regional executives were elected, Kwabena Bomfeh Jnr, the Acting General Secretary of the party, admitted that "although the policy is an ambitious one, the party has a feasible master plan to implement such a flagship initiative".

The newly elected officers were regional chairman, Husseini Ibrahim, first Vice Chairman, Francis Bia, Youth Organiser, Yussif Anaba, Second Vice Chairman, Isaac Nyaaba, Organiser, Hamidu Akumperigiya, Secretary, Benjamin Anafo, Education Secretary, Elvis Abagubire and Treasurer, Linda Akazabre.

"When voted into office, we will make sure the current free SHS is not only limited to the various public senior high schools but will be transformed to free compulsory basic education, we will ensure education is made free from the basic level to the university level, although it is ambitious, I am sure the CPP can implement it.

"The natural resources potential should be able to fund such a flagship initiative, expanding the revenue generation capacity of the economy, in addition to the endowed natural resource base, can provide more than enough revenue to fund education from the basic level through to the tertiary.

"In order to sustain the policy there is the need to ensure a constant flow of funds to enable the smooth running of the policy, to achieve it, the next CPP government will run a lean government devoid of wastages, in addition, the government will clamp down on corruption and seal all the loopholes in revenue generation structure.

"God has endowed us with all the needed natural resources, we need to stop corruption, expand our revenue generation, prudently manage our economy and finances, I believe when we get all of them on the right path, the rest will be easily achieved," Mr Bomfeh Jnr assured.