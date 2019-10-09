Ghana: Fedelity Bank Gives Hope to Less Privileged Children

Fidelity Bank in collaboration with the Give Me Hope Foundation has provided support to 30 less privileged children of school going age at Chorkor to go 'Back to School'.

The educational support which includes exercise books, school uniforms, school bags, stationery and shoes were distributed to the less privileged children in the community.

This is part of the Fidelity-MoMo @ 10 Financial Literacy programme, a CSR initiative of the bank targeted at facilitating community development.

Speaking at a presentation ceremony at Chorkor Chemunaa in Accra, the director of Transactional Banking, Fidelity Bank, Gladys Thompson, stated that "Community development is one of Fidelity Bank's core values as a financial institution and this educational support seeks to demonstrate that."

She said "Fidelity Bank has led all the initiatives and innovations in the Mobile Money space with the ultimate aim of improving lives in communities."

"Our partnership with MTN mobile money dates back to its inception, 10 years ago, as the first partner bank for mobile money services. Working together with MTN has been extremely successful in cultivating the habit of saving in our communities and broadening financial inclusion. We want to celebrate this success by giving to these young future leaders of Ghana," she added.

On his part, the CEO of Give Me Hope Foundation, Wisdom Dordoe, said, "Society will be a better place if we get more organisations like Fidelity Bank to invest in the future of under-privileged children. We are encouraged as an organisation to continuously support these children and we believe support from the bank will boost their confidence and that of their parents."

The event also witnessed a special financial education session by officials of Fidelity Bank to some parents of the beneficiaries and members of the community at Chorkor, which focused on the need for them to save using MoMo & Y'ello save.

As part of the Fidelity MoMo @ 10 Financial Literacy programme and CSR initiative, selected pupils in JHS were given the rare opportunity to participate in a special tour at the Mamprobi branch of Fidelity Bank.

The objective was to let the children have a first-hand experience of the banking hall, obtain basic education on how the bank operates and be inspired to achieve more.