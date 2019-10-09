Ghana: President Ends Tour of Bono Region, Inspects 10km Road Project At Sampa

Sampa — The President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has ended his tour of the Bono Region with an inspection of a 10-kilometre town road being constructed at Sampa in the Jaman North District of the region.

The GH¢31.8 million road project was expected to be completed in 24 months.

The President speaking during a durbar organised by the chiefs and people of Sampa in his honour called on the people to continue to support his government to deliver on its promises.

He said he was grateful for the warm reception accorded him during his visit to the area and urged the people to have faith in his administration as he works hard to improve their lots.

To check security at borders President Nana Addo said government would equip the Ghana Immigration Service with logistics and tools to be able to secure the country's borders to check smuggling activities and other security threats in the country.

In a response to poor road network in the area, Mr Kwasi Amoako Atta mentioned a number of roads which have been awarded on contract.

He mentioned Jaman-Drobo, Wenchi-Banda among others on which works would start soon, assuring that for the next six months they would appreciate and see for themselves progress of work on their roads.

The Acting President of Sampa Traditional Council, Nana Kwadwo Magsah praised the government for its bold leadership and a number of development projects being undertaken in the area which was impacting the lives of the people.

He however appealed to government to expedite action on proposed Tree Development Authority which is to see to the regulation of cashew and other tree crops.

Cashew farmers in the area, he noted are at the mercy of merchants who cheat farmers with their own price.

The President earlier attended the funeral of the late paramount chief of Suma Ahenkro, Osabarima Kwabena Konadu Yiadom who would be buried over the weekend.