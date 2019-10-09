Ghana: Dormaahene Commends Govt For its Social Intervention Policies

Dormaa — The Dormaahene Oseadeyor Agyeman Badu II has commended government for its social intervention policies such as National Builders Corps (NaBCo), Planting for Food and Jobs and free Senior High School (SHS), among others, which he noted was impacting lives in the country.

He noted that those social policies were bearing fruits through employment generation and reduction of poverty among the people in the country.

The traditional ruler gave the commendation when the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo visited Dormaa and its environs on Monday as part of his two-day working tour of the Bono Region.

The paramount chief who is marking the 20th anniversary celebration of his installment as the traditional ruler of the Dormaa area this year, however, appealed to the President to expedite action on deplorable road network especially cocoa roads, on which work had stalled.

He said the poor roads there were affecting the carting of cocoa and other food crops by farmers in the area.

The paramount chief said that the befitting honour the President could accord him and his people as he celebrated his anniversary was to work on the deplorable roads in the area as well as ensure the successful implementation of the One District One Factory project to empower the people.

President Akufo-Addo on his part assured the chiefs and people of Dormaa that government would honour promises made to them, and he would not take them for a ride.

Mr Kwaku Amoako-Atta, Roads Minister announced several road projects which have been awarded, saying work on them would soon begin.

He mentioned the four-kilometre Nkrankwanta-Boshenu road and the 20-kilometre asphalt overlay road, among others, as projects that had been earmarked by government in the area, saying by the end of this month work would begin on those projects.