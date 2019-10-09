Ghana: Springfield Group Spuds First Well

Springfield Exploration and Production Limited (SEP), a subsidiary of Springfield Group, on Monday October 7, spudded the first of its much anticipated new wells off the coast of Ghana.

The independent African energy company is the first to drill in deep water and the project marks a significant milestone for the country's energy industry.

SEP is utilising the Stena Forth, after signing a contract earlier this year with Stena Unicon Offshore Services Ghana Ltd, one of the world's foremost independent drilling contractors.

Springfield Group's CEO Kevin Okyere in a statement said: "This milestone has been possible because we have not given up in the face of challenges. It is an achievement not to ourselves alone as Springfield, but to all our partners, contractors, the government and people of Ghana and Africa as a continent."

The Stena Forth arrived in Ghana on Friday October 4, 2019 after completing its operations in Guyana.

The drillship, which was under contract with Tullow Oil Plc, spudded two wells in the South American country.

After targeting Afina-1x the rig will move to drillOak-1x. The campaign is anticipated to run over a three-month period.

Capable of operating in up to 10,000 feet of water and drilling to a depth of 35,000 feet, the Stena Forth is considered one of the industry's most sophisticated vessels.

Springfield, which is a wholly-owned Ghanaian company, contracted the world's largest seismic vessel in 2017.

The Ramform Titan owned by Petroleum Geo-Services (PGS) undertook a 3-D seismic data acquisition on its block. Earlier this year the London Stock Exchange named the company one of the most inspirational businesses in Africa.

Springfield commenced operations in Ghana in 2008 and became one of the pioneer, key players in Ghana's downstream sector.

It obtained a licence in 2010 as a Bulk Distribution Company (BDC) from Ghana's National Petroleum Authority (NPA) for the procurement, sale and distribution of petroleum products to Oil Marketing Companies (OMC's), refineries as well as neighbouring land-locked countries across West Africa.

Springfield was also the first independent Ghanaian company to lift the Government of Ghana's crude oil entitlement from the TEN field in 2016 and 2017.