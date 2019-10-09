Ghana: Unearthing Student Entrepreneurs - Govt Sets Aside Gh¢3 Million ... to Support Campus Business Pitch

Government has set aside an amount of GH¢3m to support the Campus Business Pitch (CBP), an initiative to unearth entrepreneurial potentials in students.

CBP would provide the opportunity to students to pitch their business ideas before a panel of judges and the best ideas would be supported through capacity building and funding.

The Minister for Business Development, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal made the revelation in Accra yesterday at the launch of the initiative which also formed part of efforts by government to reduce unemployment among graduates in the country.

He assured that his outfit was ready with the funds and urged students across the country, especially females, to take advantage of the opportunity and come up with compelling and innovative business ideas.

Dr Awal said "most big businesses started in schools so start thinking big, do not limit yourselves, have courage and do not let anyone put you down.

"The road to success is not always smooth so put in all your effort and you will be surprised how successful and financially independent you will become," he stated.

He further advised the youth to see themselves as global citizens, adding that one's background did not determine how successful one could become in future.

According to Dr Awal, the Ministry of Business Development (MoBD) believed in the Ghanaian youth and would continue to provide the necessary support for businesses to thrive in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister further indicated that government had already created the right environment for entrepreneurs to excel so the youth should not hesitate to take advantage of opportunities that came their way.

Professor Kwesi Yankah, Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education in a speech read on his behalf indicated that universities had various roles to play in the socio-economic development of any nations.

He cautioned students against making money the only drive to entrepreneurship.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Professor Ebenezer Oduro Owusu in his remarks mentioned that the MoBD had been very instrumental in the creation of an enabling environment which promotes private sector-led investment to nurture and sustain businesses.

Ghana, he said, would be on the trajectory towards prosperity when the spirit of entrepreneurship begun to permeate every facet of life in the country.

He urged students and the youth in general to be decisive, future-oriented and resourceful if they wanted to excel in life.

"Life as an entrepreneur is quite challenging but very rewarding for those who stayed focused and persevere," he added.