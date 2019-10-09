Ghana: Ridge Church Donates Assorted Food items to Dzorwulu Special School

9 October 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Accra Ridge Church has made a donation of assorted food items worth GH₵3000.00 to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.

The gesture formed part of weeklong series of activities to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Men's Fellowship of the church.

Making the presentation on behalf of the fellowship, the president, Captain Sammy Thompson, explained that the motivation for the presentation was to fulfil its yearly promise of meeting the critical need of disadvantaged groups in the society.

He said, over the years, the fellowship had responded to the needs of the school to enable it run efficiently.

Furthermore, he added "looking into the future, the fellowship will explore new ways of bailing out the school out of its dire straits by donating twice a year to the school."

Receiving the items, the head of the school, Mr Fred Tetteh thanked the fellowship for its kind gesture, admitting that it will put smiles on the faces of the inmates.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Has Voted - Mercy Emerges Big Brother Naija Winner
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Here's Why VP Chiwenga Turned Down Mugabe Presidency Offer
Sex for Grades Scandal Uncovered in West African Universities
VP Chiwenga Fires State Bodyguards As Rift With Mnangagwa Widens
Kenyan Lawyer Willy Kimani's Murder Case Suffers Major Setback

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.