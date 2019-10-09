Ghana: Ridge Church Donates Assorted Food items to Dzorwulu Special School

The Accra Ridge Church has made a donation of assorted food items worth GH₵3000.00 to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra.

The gesture formed part of weeklong series of activities to mark the 33rd anniversary of the Men's Fellowship of the church.

Making the presentation on behalf of the fellowship, the president, Captain Sammy Thompson, explained that the motivation for the presentation was to fulfil its yearly promise of meeting the critical need of disadvantaged groups in the society.

He said, over the years, the fellowship had responded to the needs of the school to enable it run efficiently.

Furthermore, he added "looking into the future, the fellowship will explore new ways of bailing out the school out of its dire straits by donating twice a year to the school."

Receiving the items, the head of the school, Mr Fred Tetteh thanked the fellowship for its kind gesture, admitting that it will put smiles on the faces of the inmates.