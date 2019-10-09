Ghana: GHANASS 1988 Year Group Donates Computer to Alma Mater

The 1988 year group of Ghana Senior High (GHANASS) has presented five brand new Dell desk top computers and accessories worth GH¢16,000 to their alma matter.

According to the President of GHANASS Old Students Association, Mr E.Poku-Sarkodee, the world had now moved from manual into the digital and computerised age and it was very crucial that the school which nurtured them also benefited from its gains.

"Ghana Secondary School, now Ghana Senior High has brought us to this far and therefore our turn to also show our appreciation to the school and to showcase it to the world," he stated.

The leader of the 1988 year group, Madam Edith Quaye on behalf of her colleagues presented the items and said it was their widow's might.

She said donation was made possible through the contributions of the year group to assist their alma matter.

She pledged the 1988 year group support to the school and said they would ensure the smooth completion of the new girls dormitory which is under construction at the moment.

Madam Quaye appealed to all GHANASS to join their respective year groups, attend meetings and also pay their dues to enable them to assist the school.

The headmaster, Mr Jacob Afful received the computers and appealed to other year groups to do same to make their alma matter better.